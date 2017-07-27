Bay Terrace Co-Op Sections Purchase Land

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Nine sections of the Bay Terrace Cooperatives, each with its own co-op board, are hoping to buy the land on which their buildings sit.

Cord Meyer Development owns the land and has leased it to the co-op boards and the buildings’ approximately 1,800 housing units for the past 60 years in several 99-year land- lease agreements.

But on July 25, the co-ops achieved a milestone that points to the end of that arrangement. The Bay Terrace Cooperatives sections 1 and 2 each completed the purchase of their leased properties from Cord Meyer, becoming the first of the nine sections to successfully own the properties where their units are housed.

According to Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), who claimed credit for mediating the deal in a press release announcing its closure, more such purchases are on the way. Vallone said that the other sections are all near closing on deals with Cord Meyer, and that all leaseholders in the Bay Terrace Co-Ops will own their land by the end of 2018.

“This is a historic land purchase, not just in northeast Queens but the whole city,” Vallone said. “Once all the other sections have finalized their land purchases, the over-1,800 families of Bay Terrace will have complete control of their destiny and future for the first time.”

The Bay Terrace Cooperatives sit between the Cross Island Parkway and the Clearview Expressway, just south of Fort Totten and Little Bay Park and north of the Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Their different sections are all unique entities with their own boards and corporate structures.

Warren Schreiber, president of Bay Terrace Co-Op Section 1, said that he has been working on trying to get a deal for the past 12 years of his 16-year tenure as president.

Owning their own land gives the co-op sections several advantages, Schreiber argued. Lenders are often reluctant to give mortgages to leased properties, and property values are historically higher for properties unencumbered by land leases. Additionally, purchasing the land gives the co-ops more freedom to make renovations.

“It just made sense for us to purchase the land at this time,” Schreiber said. “The terms were very favorable to Section 1.”

He said that the board had agreed not to talk about the price or other specific details of the deal and added that Cord Meyer “really made a good- faith effort for this to happen.”

