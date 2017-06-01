Battlefield Cross Keeps Memory Alive

Share 0

To The Editor:

In honor of Memorial Day, James Kasprzak presented an explanation of the Battlefield Cross at the May Auburndale Improvement Association meeting.

The Battlefield Cross has been used since the Civil War to identify the location of fallen soldiers.

Beginning with the Gulf War, 1991, and continuing during Operation Iraqi Freedom through today, the latest version of the Battlefield Cross consists of rifle, helmet, boots and dog tags.

This has become a symbol of loss, mourning and closure for the dead soldier’s comrades.

Interpretation may vary regarding the meaning of the battlefield cross components and how they are placed. The rifle facing downward means killed in action, while a rifle with a bayonet stuck in the ground tells us the soldier went down fighting. Never forget.

Henry Euler,

Bayside