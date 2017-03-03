Bandit Strikes Forest Hills Chase Bank Twice

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN, Editor

A very bold bank robber hit the Queens Boulevard Chase Bank twice in the past week.

The robber hit the Forest Hills Chase Bank first on Feb. 22 and then again on Feb. 27 at approximately 8:35 a.m. The man entered the Chase Bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller handed over $3000 in cash and the man fled.

On Monday, he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black dress shoes.

On Wednesday at 11:15 a.m., the robber again entered the Chase Bank and gave a 35 year-old male teller a note demanding money. The teller followed the direction and gave the man an undetermined amount of money.

The man then fled the location on foot. There were no injuries reported during the robberies.

The robber is described as white, approximately 35 years-old, and 175 pounds. Last Wednesday, during the robbery, he was seen wearing a black wool hat and short sleeved wool red coat.

There was also an unrelated robbery attempt at a Long Island City Chase Bank on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m., an unidentified individual entered the Chase Bank at 25-15 Queens Plaza, where he approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. The NYPD reported that the teller refused and walked away from the window. The unidentified individual fled the location to parts unknown.

The jilted robber is described as a male black, 45-50 years of age, five-feet-eight-inches tall, 150 lbs, wearing a waist-length black jacket, blue jeans and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.