Badly Decomposed Body Found In Alley Pond

A badly decomposed body was discovered on Sunday in Alley Pond Park, southeast of Cloverdale Boulevard by the 76th Avenue entrance to the park, according to the city Police Department.

The body has been identified as Julio Vazquez, a 16-year-old with prior arrests who may have been connected to the MS-13 gang.

He was stabbed 28 times, police said.

The discovery of the body was called in by a visitor to the park, who has been identified in news reports as a birdwatcher. The person was walking through the park and picked up a foul smell.

The victim had a tattoo on his chest with the word “familia,” the NYPD said. The body was discovered in the confines of the 111th Precinct. An investigation is ongoing.

The blog NYC Parks Advocates reported on Tuesday that the medical examiner estimated that the boy had been dead six to seven days before being discovered.