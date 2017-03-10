Bad Eating Habits Could Be Causing Your Poor Health

Share 0

BY CORI STERN

Which of the following scenarios applies to you?

You’re feeling fine and you go to your medical doctor for your annual physical. You are shocked to hear that your blood work comes back showing borderline diabetes and your doctor is putting you on medication.

Or, you’re energy is dragging and you haven’t been feeling your best for a while. You feel like something is wrong and you go to your doctor for blood work and she tells you there is nothing wrong with you, you are perfectly healthy. And you wonder, “How is that possible?”

Or, you are somewhat overweight and no matter how hard you try, no amount of exercise or dieting takes off any weight at all. You are completely frustrated and are ready to give up, even though you really don’t like being overweight.

These are some of the most common complaints I see as a holistic health doctor, but there are many more— joint pain, migraines, digestive problems, infertility, insomnia, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, sugar cravings, you name it.

Hundreds of people are walking around our community experiencing symptoms that are preventing them from fully enjoying their lives and reaching their fullest potential.

And I find one thing that everyone suffering from these various symptoms has and it’s this: they are all eating food that isn’t good for them.

You see, your body is made out of cells— you may remember this from biology class— and your cells are always dying. But you are still alive because your body is constantly growing new cells.

But have you ever stopped to consider where your body gets the material it needs to grow the new cells? Well, you may have guessed by now— from the food you eat.

So, what are the ramifications of eating “bad” foods? You grow “bad” cells. And then one or more of the organs in your body develops dysfunction. And when that happens, you will develop symptoms. And it can be any of the symptoms we mentioned above or any others as well.

And from my 16 years in the holistic health field, I have found most Americans are eating way too much sugar, toxic chemicals and other products that prevent your body from growing healthy cells.

And when people are not feeling well and their energy is flagging, what do most people do? Reach for sugar. And thus a vicious cycle is created in which you keep feeling worse and worse and getting sicker and sicker.

If you think you are stuck in this vicious cycle, I have good news for you. There is hope. An easy way for people to restore their health, safely and naturally without the use of drugs or surgery, is simply for them to begin eating correctly and using high quality, lost cost whole food supplements that have no side effects and can be used by anyone.

Dr. Cori Stern graduated from University of Bridgeport College of Chiropractic in 2000 and has been helping restore the health of thousands of patients in her Flushing office ever since. Stern offers affordable, effective nutrition and chiropractic programs. To make an appointment, call (718) 358-1155 or her web site at HealthPoint nutrition.com.