Avra Rice, CEO New York Urban League

Our movement has an adage: “Once an Urban Leaguer, Always an Urban Leaguer.” This is surely the case for Dennis Walcott, who came to the New York Urban League as a Summer Youth Employment worker. Dennis returned to the league to serve as its CEO in the 1990s, during a pivotal time in our city and organization’s growth. Dennis put education squarely in the center of his efforts, from programs for teen moms to rites-of-passage programs for young men and boys. He also uniquely brought people together, whether it was to create programs like the Northern Manhattan Perinatal Network or incubate innovative ideas like the Central Brooklyn Federal Credit Unit. He worked tirelessly to provide equity and access to the community, and the access points he created were generously shared with his ever-growing network. Dennis’ commitment to equal access to quality education would lead him to City Hall and to chancellor of the Department of Education. But he never forgot his start at the Urban League, and for that the organization bestowed on him its highest honor, our Frederick Douglass Medallion. Dennis received the award at the 50th Anniversary of the Frederick Douglass Dinner in 2015.