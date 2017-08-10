Avoid Dairy For Healthy Bones and Skin

Share 0

BY JOANNE BARRY COLON

Did you know research shows that consuming dairy contributes to prostate, breast and colon cancer and milk actually depletes calcium from our bones and increases fracture risk?

Below are three reasons to avoid consuming dairy:

Chronic Digestive Issues: Many people are lactose intolerant, however, consuming dairy also causes inflammation in the gut, known as linky gut syndrome, which can lead to autoimmune disease. Inflammation of the gut contributes to bloating, constipation and long term IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). People with Crohn’s disease have found that once they eliminated dairy from their diet, healing began.

Chronic Inflammation: Dairy is very acidic, milk is rich in natural acids that cause calcium deposits that may eventually cause arthritis and long-term inflammation.

Aging: When consuming dairy, it increases inflammation levels in our skin, causing people to look older than they are. In fact, there is a huge correlation between consuming dairy products and acne, skin breakouts and aging.

As a Certified Personal Trainer and holistic nutrition coach, I recommend that clients choose a plant-based diet to assure that they get sufficient calcium to maintain strong healthy bones. Below are several options:

• Collard Greens (268 milligrams per 1 cup cooked)

• Broccoli (86 milligrams in 2 cups raw)

• Kale (101 milligrams in 1 cup raw, cooked)

• Figs (121 milligrams per ½ cup dried)

• Canned Salmon (232 milligrams in half a can)

• White Beans (63 milligrams in1/2 cup cooked)

• Almonds (75 milligrams per ounce, about 23 whole almonds)

To assure that you’re getting the sufficient amount of calcium you require, consult your physician and, for best results, work one on one with a holistic nutrition coach and Certified Personal Trainer to help improve bone health and decrease aging, chronic inflammation, fractures and cancer risks.

Email your questions to healingwithin34@aol.com. Redeem this article to receive a complimentary One On One 30 minute Personal Training Session. (Limited one session per person)