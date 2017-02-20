Aviation Roundtable Passes Bylaws

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The New York City Aviation Roundtable (NYCAR) officially passed its bylaws on Feb. 8, ending a yearslong struggle to jumpstart the often contentious committee.

The roundtable was established as a forum for community stakeholders to cooperate on mitigating airplane noise and other airport-related issues in Queens and Nassau County. But since its inception in 2014, the group had been mired in infighting, precluding the passage of a working set of bylaws until last week’s meeting.

When the vote was over, roundtable members—including representatives for local elected officials, community boards, airlines and other stakeholders—burst into applause and congratulations.

“We are now officially the New York Community Aviation Roundtable with two airport committees, a JFK committee and a LaGuardia committee,” said the roundtable’s temporary chairwoman Barbara Brown to more applause.

The bylaws passed with 43 yes votes, zero no votes, and eight abstentions.

Under the new bylaws, the roundtable is divided into two committees for both of the city’s airports—John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport. Each of these committees has its own officers. The chairpersons of each committee serve as the co-chairs for the roundtable as a whole. Currently, Brown is the temporary chairwoman with Community Board 7 representative Warren Schreiber serving as the temporary vice chair. When the airport committees finalize their officers, the new chairpersons will take over the roundtable.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Federal Aviation Administration are non-voting advisory members.

Before the vote, members acknowledged that the bylaws may need amendments as time went on, but stressed the importance of having a “working structure” that could allow the roundtable to begin discussing airport-related issues.

“This is a fluid document,” said Borough President Melinda Katz, in her opening statements to the roundtable. “The discussion can be fluid because the bylaws clearly can be amended as we move forward. But let’s face it, guys. It’s been a few years. We need to have a working way of working this committee.”

The latest draft of the bylaws was subject to some discussion. One of the chief concerns was membership, and some oversights—including the accidental omission of Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer-Amato (D-Howard Beach). Many Nassau County representatives abstained from voting, sharing concerns that their towns and villages were underrepresented.

A Port Authority representative acknowledged the oversights.

“There are adjustments that need to be made,” he said, adding that membership was decided according to noise impact. “I promise you we will address that at the next meeting.”

Brown and Brian Simon, who served as the meeting’s facilitator, clarified that new members could be added by submitting an application to the roundtable and then gaining a majority vote, although some Nassau Country representatives felt that these members should have been included, and shouldn’t need to go through the application process.

“I think there was real oversight in excluding some Nassau seats that should be on here, and I would hope that we could make those as amendments,” said Max Kramer, a representative for U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), adding that going through the application process might not guarantee them a spot.

Additionally, one voting member did not attend the meeting out of protest. State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) announced at an earlier press conference that he would not attend another roundtable meeting until a permanent facilitator was hired to run the meetings, citing poorly run and contentious meetings in the past. Simon, the former director of government and community relations for the Port Authority, was picked by the Port Authority as a temporary facilitator for last week’s meeting to help get the bylaws passed.

Katz acknowledged that other members had hoped for a facilitator as well, adding that she had spoken to the Port Authority’s Executive Director Pat Foye the day before.

“The Port Authority has agreed to hire a full-time facilitator on a public RFP, a public bid, as we move forward,” Katz announced.

During the public comment period, Janet McEneaney, president of the group Queens Quiet Skies, which was involved in the establishment of the roundtable, expressed concerns about the roundtable’s future. Prior to the meeting, McEneaney said she was disappointed with the bylaws in a statement read at an Avella press conference on the subject. One of the primary concerns was that the roundtable had two committees—in practice, two separate roundtables, she argued, despite a previous vote for a single roundtable.

In her statement at the roundtable meeting, McEneaney said she felt that there was not enough public notice for the meeting. She expressed regret that the Port Authority was not a voting member of the roundtable, arguing that other roundtables around the country are not merely advisory committees, but groups that incorporate all involved parties to make agreements and directly act on those agreements.

But for many members of the roundtable, the passage of the bylaws was an exciting milestone. Susan Carroll, a Flushing resident who sits on the roundtable as a representative for Katz, told the Queens Tribune that she was glad to see progress. She said that she is still hoping for more representation from downtown Flushing, but understands that changes can still be made.

“I was relieved and happy that we are finally moving forward. This has been a long and sometimes tedious process,” she said. “Now that we finally [passed the bylaws], we can begin to work on what this roundtable was created for, which was to address community concerns about the airports and their operation.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.