Avella Shows Empathy For Working Class

To The Editor:

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) has launched his bid for the Democratic nomination for mayor of N.Y.C., a challenge to Mayor Bill de Blasio. He did this at the Holiday Inn in Maspeth, which is another dumping ground for the homeless. I praise Sen. Avella who wants to stop this and to establish more viable solutions.

I have known Sen. Avella for a number of years and attended various award events where Sen. Avella was there. I have spoken to him and found him a man concerned with various issues affecting the citizens of this great city. He is now very concerned with the homeless. I remember when he was a councilman and there was a vote to increase the pay of the city council and Tony voted against it. I think he believed this was the wrong time with so many out of work due to our last recession and showed a bad example with so many suffering. I found myself homeless after my discharge from the United States Navy. I had no family or friends who could help me. I remember the fear, being lonely, and the bitter cold in February of 1975. If it was not the kindness of an immigrant from Nigeria named Cyril who offered me a place to stay until I got a job, I don’t know what would have happened to me. I therefore believe state Sen. Tony Avella deserves a chance to make things right for the homeless and their plight. Mayor Bill de Blasio and his homeless policies have failed them. These families and individuals need help now! Whether one is a Republican or a Democrat we need a person who can effect change and I hope Senator Tony Avella is just such a person.

Frederick R. Bedell Jr.,

Glen Oaks Village