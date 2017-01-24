Avella Seeks To Halt Bioswale Soil Testing

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Mayoral candidate and state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) continued efforts to combat bioswales in his district last week, after he penned a letter to city Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Vincent Sapienza, calling on the agency to halt the soil testing process that determines if a given site is suitable for a bioswale.

Bioswales, part of the Department of Environmental Protection’s “Green Infrastructure Program,” are planted areas that absorb water during storms to avoid overwhelming the city’s sewer system and polluting nearby bodies of water with untreated storm water.

Since July, residents of northeast Queens have protested bioswales, citing concerns over who would be responsible for the green patches and that homeowners are not properly notified about when a bioswale is installed. Other concerns include the possibilities that bioswales might take up parking, become breeding grounds for mosquitos or damage sidewalks.

According to Avella, his conversations with DEP convinced the agency to hold off on constructing new bioswales in his district until those concerns were addressed. At the time, he agreed that DEP could carry out preliminary soil testing. But, Avella says, a recent visit to the site of one of these tests left Avella concerned, prompting his letter.

“Upon receiving complaints from constituents, I visited their homes to see the soil drilling in process,” Avella wrote in the letter. “Not only is it incredibly loud, but it looks more like drilling for oil than soil testing…It destroys the green strip between the street and sidewalk and can possibly damage the sidewalk as well.”

Avella said, upon learning of these concerns, he is now hoping for an “immediate halt” to soil testing.

Avella, who is calling for DEP to include an opt-out program that would allow homeowners to nix any unwanted bioswales, displayed pictures of trucks parked on sidewalks, loaded with testing equipment and patchy grass left behind in the aftermath of the testing. He argued that the procedures could be wasteful.

“If we are continuing to discuss a full opt-out program, why is DEP incurring all these costs and inconveniencing homeowners—and possibly damaging their sidewalks—for a bioswale that may never end up being installed?” he wrote.

In an interview with the Queens Tribune, Avella explained why he initially agreed to allow the soil testing.

“I would have thought soil testing is a simple little rod into the ground, this is like a whole drilling operation,” he said. “That’s why we took the pictures, I couldn’t believe what an operation this is.”

Henry Euler, of the Auburndale Improvement Association and a member of Community Board 11, said that he appreciated Avella’s advocacy over the issue, and added that there needs to be more communication from the city in order to make bioswales work.

“I think bioswales are very beneficial, but I think we haven’t been given enough education about them and what they do and so forth by the Department of Environmental Protection,” he said. “They have been trying to reach out—they did come to my civic association meeting recently to give a presentation. I think if we continue to talk about it and discuss it and allay people’s fears about them and continue to try to come to an agreement on some of the issues about them, I think it’s something that could possibly work out very well.”

The Queens Tribune contacted the Department of Environmental Protection and is awaiting a response.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.