Avella Secures Funding For APEC

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) presented a check for $25,000 to the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC) on Friday afternoon, to help with general operating costs.

“I’m happy this year in this budget that I was able to get a $25,000 grant for APEC to continue the good work that you do,” Avella said. “It really is a wonderful organization.”

APEC is a nonprofit environmental education center at Alley Pond. Open seven days a week, the center is available for school trips and has numerous programs for families and people of all ages.

“It’s hard to keep operating,” said Irene Scheid, executive director of APEC. “We have six full-time staff members, when we see 72,000 people last year in our programs, both on site and off site. So we’re very busy, we’re stretched pretty thin. We make the most of every penny that we get. We absolutely thank the senator for his continued support over many years for the organization.”

In terms of where the money will be going, Scheid said that it would go towards helping to maintain their collection of animals in their animal room – a crucial part of capturing people’s attention and getting them excited about the center, she said.

“Feeding for them, caring for them, all costs money,” Scheid said.

Said Avella, “It’s very rewarding for me to be able to fund an organization like this, which really depends on not only the goodwill of people who come to the center and small donations, but also on governmental assistance. Otherwise they wouldn’t be able to operate.”

Avella explained that, while he was a member of the City Council, he was able to provide funding for APEC in discretionary funding every year. However, as state senator, he has to get regular line items in the budget.

Other improvements are coming to the center as well.

Scheid explained that last year, APEC had a waiting list of over 5,000 children who couldn’t be served in school visits to the center. To resolve this, the center is currently planning a new facility, which will put the center closer to Alley Pond Park than the current facility. It will also contain an additional large classroom and an additional small classroom, allowing it to host more school trips and programs.

None of the $25,000 grant will be going towards the new center—that is being funded by a package put together by Avella and other elected officials back when he was in the City Council. Scheid hopes that the Parks Department will put the project out to bid this winter.

