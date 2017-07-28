Avella, Residents Speak Out Against Dangerous Airbnb Rentals

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) held a press conference on July 21 in front of a Little Neck house, which, until recently, was listed as a location on Airbnb—the online marketplace where users can put their residencies up for rent—despite having violations with the Department of Buildings.

Avella joined several residents from Little Neck in front of the house, located at 249-23 Beechknoll Ave., to decry the safety hazards posed by the rental. The property has a partial vacate order from the Department of Buildings for having an illegally converted cellar bedroom that lacked “required means of egress,” according to the Department of Buildings website.

“Renters should not have their lives jeopardized by a property owner who is looking to illegally convert and rent out space in the hunt for exra profit,” Avella said in a statement after the press conference. “Allowing people to rent a space that has open violations puts everyone at risk, especially when that space has no means of egress.”

Avella said that sometime after the press conference, the listing was removed from the Airbnb website, despite letters to Airbnb going unanswered.

The DOB issued the violations to the building after Avella contacted them, in reference to complaints by nearby resident Vicky Cosgrove, who saw people going in and out of the property.

“There’s a real safety issue here for families and children,” Cosgrove said in a statement. “You don’t know who is coming in and going from these makeshift hotels. You want to live peacefully with your neighbors and feel a sense of community.”

Avella told the Queens Tribune that he would be introducing legislation to address the issue.

“Clearly, there needs to be some sort of process by which, if you’re going to do [Airbnb], certainly you need to have some sort of certification with the Department of Buildings,” he said.

The first piece of legislation would require owners of 1- and 2-family dwellings who provide rentals for 30 days or less to acquire such certification, proving that there are no pending violations on the property.

A second piece of legislation would require Airbnb to include the specific address of all properties listed on its website. That’s because those who rent through Airbnb are informed only of the general location of the rental until after they pay.

“The host removed this listing after the initial complaint and is no longer available for rental on our platform,” said Airbnb spokesman Peter Schottenfels. “The overwhelming majority of hosts in Queens are responsible home sharers who respect their neighbors and take pride in introducing visitors from around the world to their borough. We welcome the opportunity to meet with Sen. Avella to discuss how hosting helps middle-class families and how we can work together to support legislation that would change the law to protect good hosts and weed out bad actors.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.