Avella, Civics Blast Basement Apartments

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

State Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) gathered a slew of Queens civic leaders to speak out against basement apartments. The Senator was spurred on by rumors that Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering a plan to legalize basement apartments as a way to address the city’s affordable housing shortage.

“Several years ago, Mayor de Blasio put forth an idea, which we thought was completely shut down, and that was to legalize illegal basement apartments,” said Avella, who is running against de Blasio for mayor in this year’s election. “Apparently, there are rumors now within the administration that he’s going to resurface this idea and move it ahead. I stand with, not only the community board, but with the civics here, to say that we are 100 percent, in no uncertain terms, against this proposal.”

Avella and the local leaders cited safety, zoning and quality of life issues, such as congestion, as reasons for their opposition.

“My dad was a fireman and then became a fire marshal, and he was so vehemently opposed to basement apartments that it made smoke come out of his ears,” said Beverly McDermott, of the Kissena Park Civic Association. “There is nothing safe or healthy about living in a basement.”

Kevin Forrestal, president of the Queens Civic Congress, an organization that represents more than 100 civic organizations in Queens, agreed, calling illegal conversions “one of the leading causes death from fires.” But he also argued that legalizing basement apartments could overburden Queens’ neighborhoods’ infrastructure.

“We don’t agree on everything, but I can tell you this is one of the issues that we have 100 percent support on,” he said. “The zoning has a relationship with the density, but it also has a relationship to the amount of infrastructure that supports it, so the amount of water pressure, the amount of sewers, the amount of police, the amount of schools.”

To that point, nearly everyone who spoke at the press conference expressed concerns, outlining fears that the increased density of basement apartments would change the character of the neighborhood and lower the quality of life—already threatened by a growing population.

“I’ve lived in Holliswood since I was 9 years old—I don’t want to see it changed,” said Linda Valentino, of the Holliswood Civic Association. “Queens is overpopulated at this point … it would just tax every part of it—infrastructure, the schooling, the garbage, the water, everything.”

And Tyler Cassel, of the North Flushing Civic Association, doubted that the rumored plan would even address the problem of affordable housing. He said it was “not practical” because it would be expensive for homeowners to meet city requirements in making basement apartments legal, and burdensome for them to effectively become landlords, adhering to a new set of rules and regulations.

“Right now, we have a lot of people living in illegal basement apartments—it’s not going to force those people to become legal because they want to stay hidden,” he said. “This will not work. [De Blasio] will not get as many takers as he thinks.”

Some New York City affordable housing groups have supported the idea of basement apartments as a potential housing solution.

The Citizens Housing and Planning Council (CHPC), for instance, completed a study in February looking into the viability of basement apartments and concluded that a basement conversion program “would be an efficient and exciting way to add residential density and expand housing choices in our expensive and highly constrained urban market.” The study also maintained that the apartments could help eradicate substandard and illegally occupied basements, and calculated that there are between 10,000 and 38,000 potential basement apartments that “could be brought into safe and legal use in New York City without even changing the zoning resolution.” That lower number of 10,000 represents the number of basement apartments that CHPC believes can be converted “as-of-right,” or without changing zoning.

CHPC Executive Director Jerilyn Perine described basement apartments as “an important tool in the toolbox,” but didn’t discount problem of infrastructure strains in crowded New York communities.

“The planning questions are important,” she said. “We looked at places where the zoning already permitted a two-family house, so in theory, I could go to these places and I could buy a one-family house and if I had enough money, I could knock it down and build a two-family house. So, that infrastructure question is unresolved, whether you legalize basements or not.”

She added that increasing population is a reality, regardless of the housing stock.

“Are we going to make room for people in a safe and legal way or are we going to pretend that this is just going to evaporate and people aren’t going to want to continue to move into Flushing?” she said.

Melissa Grace, a spokeswoman for the mayor’s office, clarified some of the mayor’s plans.

“Any legalization of basement apartments would be based on their meeting safety codes to protect residents,” she said. “A multi-agency working group, including HPD, DOB, FDNY and DCP is working with Councilman Rafael Espiñal and multiple community groups active in East New York to study the feasibility of a basement legalization pilot program in that community.”

Still, Avella warned that a citywide policy to legalize basement apartment would present more headaches in the long run, and a bad deal for Queens.

“In my senate district, we have a lot of one-family homes. We have two-family homes, we have co-ops and condos, but it’s basically, for the most part, single-family occupancy, and that’s what the zoning code says,” he said. “You legalize illegal basement apartments, and you are, overnight, violating the zoning code. You are literally, overnight, doubling the amount of population in one-, two- and three- family home districts. That is absurd. We have probably the lowest quality of life in our residential neighborhoods than we’ve ever had before and that’s because of the overdevelopment, that’s because of the traffic, congestion, the schools are overcrowded. The mayor has to be crazy to then double that occupancy and that population.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.