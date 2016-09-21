Avella Chides DOT Over Intersections

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

The Department of Transportation denied requests for all-way stops at two Bay Terrace intersections, prompting a frustrated response from state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) on Monday. Avella says that he’s requested changes at these intersections for years, but despite his constituents’ concerns, the DOT has not cooperated.

The intersections are 23rd Avenue and Corporal Kennedy Street, as well 23rd Avenue and 211th Street in Bay Terrace.

“My constituents and I have continually expressed the dangers these intersections present for our community,” Avella said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the DOT has denied my multiple requests for additional controls at these intersections, dating back to my tenure in City Council. Despite their denials, this is a very dangerous location. The road curves, visibility is limited, and part of 23rd Avenue prior to the curve is uphill.”

Avella estimated that he’s been trying to get changes at these intersections for at least 15 years, dating back to his time at City Council, but that the DOT has denied his requests each time.

“The hypocrisy of the Mayor and DOT is they keep pushing Vision Zero, but they don’t do anything at these very dangerous intersections,” Avella told the Queens Tribune, referencing Mayor de Blasio’s traffic safety initiative.

Avella added that he has had similar problems with a number of intersections in the area, including 26th Avenue and Corporal Kennedy Street, where his requests for a left turn signal have been denied.

In a statement, the DOT explained why they did not grant the requests at the 23rd Avenue intersections.

“Factors such as vehicular and pedestrian volumes, crash experience, vehicular speeds, visibility and signal spacing were all taken into consideration in making our determination,” said a DOT spokesperson. “Based upon our evaluation of the data collected, “Multi-Way Stop” controls are not recommended at this time. The existing controls are the most appropriate for these intersections.”

DOT runs the data from its studies against a list of nine warrants outlined in the federal guidelines, according to the DOT website. “If the data does not meet the warrants, DOT will not install a traffic signal or multi-way stop sign,” the website reads. These warrants include factors like those mentioned in the spokesperson’s statement.

Avella believes that the problem is that the DOT is too strict in its interpretation of the federal guidelines.

“The problem with New York City is, I believe, they’re misinterpreting the federal guidelines and making it even harder than what the federal government says is necessary for a traffic light or an all-way stop,” he said.

Both intersections are three-way intersections with one stop sign each. There are no stop signs along 23rd Avenue, a two-way, curving residential street. The stop sign at Corporal Kennedy Street is intended for cars turning onto 23rd, as is the stop sign at the other intersection on 211th Street.

Alan Berger, 65, who lives in one of the buildings near the Corporal Kennedy Street intersection, said that there needs to be a way to force drivers from Corporal Kennedy Street to come to a complete stop—whether that’s a four-way stop or a traffic signal.

“I bet you about every single person who comes here that lives in this neighborhood never makes a complete stop,” said Berger.

Meanwhile, at the 211th Street intersection down the block, nearby resident Miyoung Kang, 40, says that there needs to be crosswalks or stop signs because of the poor visibility down the curved road.

“When I walk with my kids, it’s really dangerous,” Kang said. “I cannot see that a car is coming here.”

Don Tendler, another local resident, didn’t see the intersections as problematic.

“They’re not really dangerous,” he said. “I don’t really think you need a stop sign here.”

However, when asked about Avella’s other stalled project—the left turn signal further down the road at 26th Avenue and Corporal Kennedy Street, Tendler grew more passionate, bemoaning the frequent long waits to make left turns at the intersection.

