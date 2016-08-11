August 26, 2016
HEADLINES
Attorney Calls Jamaica Attack A Hate Crime

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. RafaelOwef

    The number of hate crimes targeting Muslims skyrocketed in the final month of 2015, amid the heightened anti-Muslim political speech of Trump and others.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions