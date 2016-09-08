Under Attack: How Local Officials Plan to Assist Muslim/Community Relations

Share 1

BY TRONE DOWD

Hate and violence continue to flood certain streets in the borough of Queens. While crime is down significantly across the city compared to even a decade ago, there is startling trend of crimes’ being committed against members of the Muslim community.

This is obviously through no fault of members of the Muslim community. They have remained united through it all, as their brothers and sisters suffer grim fates at the hands of racists and xenophobic Americans.

Last week, in the editorial of our sister paper the Press of Southeast Queens, we asked about what Queens elected officials and partners with the Queens Muslim community are willing to do, as allies and as community leaders, to combat the slew of crimes being committed against this vulnerable sector of people. Here’s what just a few of them had to say this week:

Assemblywoman

Alicia Hyndman

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) has spent her first year in office trying to bridge the gap between the Muslim community and others. Like many of her Southeast Queens colleagues, she has tried to stay at the forefront of Muslim issues. In June, Hyndman was one of many elected officials, along with Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Public Advocate Letitia James, to advocate prevention of bullying against Muslim students in New York City public schools.

Hyndman told the Queens Tribune that she will continue to try to bring Muslims into the communal fold.

“The recent acts of violence are very troubling to me,” Hyndman said. “Over the last year, I’ve worked closely with the Bengali and Muslim communities to ensure we have open lines of communication. I’ll be working alongside my colleagues in government and the NYPD to see how we can protect this community, which feels constantly under attack.”

Councilman

Rory Lancman

Councilman Lancman (D-Hillcrest) has also been a vocal ally of the Southeast Queens Muslim community. He has been one of the many New York City Council members at the forefront of integrating the Muslim community into New York City.

Lancman told the Queens Tribune that he believes there are two significant ways of ensuring the Muslim community is less of a target to those who take issue with members of the faith: law enforcement and political action.

“The two go hand in hand,” he said. “The law enforcement approach is a matter of having a greater police presence in the Muslim community, and we need to have greater ties between the Muslim public and law enforcement.”

According to Lancman, some of his constituents have told him that 22-year-old Yonatan Galvez-Marin, the man arrested in the murder of 60-year-old Nazma Khanam, was known to make disparaging remarks toward people of the Muslim faith and of South Asian descent, even going as far as to verbally harass them.

“We’re in the process of trying to determine how credible those claims are,” he said. “But people in the community need to feel comfortable enough with local law enforcement to launch those complaints, and know that they’re going to be taken seriously.

In terms of the political aspect, Lancman said that not only was it important for him and his colleagues to continue speaking out against “racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia” as they have in the past, but to stigmatize those ideas.

“People who hold [racist and Islamophobic ideas] rightfully feel ashamed and afraid to act on them because they know that those ideas are aberrant,” he said. “Political leaders need to speak out. It means that we need to showcase the contributions and accomplishments of the Muslim community….We need to demonstrate through our political actions that the Muslim community is every part of the fabric of New York City as everyone else.”

Rabbi Bob Kaplan

Rabbi Bob Kaplan of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of New York has worked extensively with a number of minority groups in all five boroughs. His work with the Muslim community goes as far back as 2001, after the devastating events of Sept. 11.

Kaplan told the Queens Tribune that he believes it is important for everyone, Muslim community included, to understand what is and what is not classified as a hate crime.

“Hate crimes are very specific things,” Kaplan said. “There are certain criteria that go with hate crimes. The NYPD determines this very thoroughly and carefully.”

According to New York Penal Law Article 485, section .05, a hate crime is classified as an act where someone “intentionally selects the person” or targets a group in which an “offense is committed or intended to be committed” due to “a belief or perception regarding the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation.” When proof of a hate crime is found, the level of punishment is bumped up accordingly.

However, without proof, law enforcement cannot accuse a suspect of a hate crime. It is made clear in subsection “B” of Article 485 that a relationship between the victim’s background and the suspect’s background cannot be the only grounds for declaring an incident a hate crime.

Kaplan said that many times, serious offenses go unreported because members of minority communities don’t realize the severity of the crimes being committed against them. Regardless of whether they result in emotional distress, violence or even death, all hate crimes should be reported equally in order to combat them efficiently.

“One of the things we have done in the past is working with a coalition called We Are All Brooklyn,” he said.

Working closely with the local organization of Council of Peoples Organization (COPO) and its founder and executive director Mohammed Razvi, JCRC and COPO were able to organize and conduct educational programs with the NYPD and the District Attorney’s office. These programs clarified the hate crime laws of New York, in hopes of bringing these troublesome crimes to the forefront. Some of these groups have even used palm cards with the laws printed on them to keep people educated on the crimes that may be committed against them.

Kaplan said that having other communities come out as allies and support Muslims is also key to ensuring these crimes get stamped out.

“We need to show solidarity with the Muslim community so that way they don’t feel like they’re doing this alone,” he said. “We want everyone that makes up the fabric of society to know how to effectively work with one another.”