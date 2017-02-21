Astoria’s Project Proposals Set To Begin

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

It’s that time of year again, when residents of the 22nd Council District vote on how they want to spend the $1 million allocated towards local projects to improve their neighborhood.

Residents, ages 14 and above, will be able to cast their ballots on proposals such as solar panels for the Queens Library at Steinway, a fitness upgrade at Whitney Ford Field, a new research center at Q300/PS 17, increased lighting at the NYCHA Astoria Houses parking lot, and neighborhood way-finding maps on Hoyt Avenue and 31st Street.

“I am proud to once again provide our residents with the chance to help decide how to invest $1 million in our neighborhood,” Constantinides said. “This rewarding opportunity brings the city budget process directly to our community members, and keeps the community civically engaged. I thank everyone who joined the committees, who submitted projects, and who discussed and debated these proposals over the last few months. I’m looking forward to seeing which proposals the community likes best.”

The projects that receive the most votes will be funded by Constantinides as part of his Fiscal Year 17-18 discretionary capital budget.