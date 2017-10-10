Astoria Train Stations To Close For Renovations

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ



The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that, on Oct. 23, the 30th Avenue and 36th Avenue stops on western Queens’ N and W lines will close until 2018 for major renovations as part of the agency’s Enhanced Station Initiative.

The renovations are projected to include structural repairs and fixes to the entrances, new staircases, security cameras, LED lights and windscreens on the elevated platform.

“The Enhanced Station Initiative embraces new techniques and innovations that simplify the work and shorten construction time while bringing real improvements to the transit experience,” said Ronnie Hakim, the MTA’s managing director and former head of New York City Transit.

While the stations are closed, commuters should use the Broadway, 39th Avenue or Astoria Boulevard stations for N and W service or the Steinway Street and 36th Street stops on the M and R lines.

Due to the closure, the MTA said it would increase rush hour and weekend service on the Q102 bus, which runs parallel to the N and W lines, in addition to offering transfers to the E, M and R trains at Queens Plaza and N, W and 7 trains at Queensboro Plaza.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144, ahernandez@queenstribune.com or @reporter_ariel.