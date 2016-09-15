Astoria September 11th Hero Honored

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Lifelong Astoria resident and New York State court officer Lieutenant Theodore Leoutsakos, who assisted with rescue efforts during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers, was struck under the collapse of the South Tower and survived.

However, after that tragic day, Leoutsakos endured lasting health effects, resulting in September 11th-related cancer, which he died from in 2015.

Because of his dedication and sacrifice to his fellow New Yorkers and for all he’s done for his community, Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) joined with members of Leoutsakos’ family, the New York State Court Officers Academy and Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, amongst others to celebrate the co-naming of 29th Street between 21st Avenue and Ditmars Boulevard in the late lieutenant’s honor.

“We are so honored to have the street my family has lived on for 47 years co-named in our father’s honor,” said Leoutsakos’ daughters Stacey, Cynthia and Stephanie. “Our father was a man who believed in serving his community and country. Today is a celebration of my father and a proud day for our entire family.”

Considering that the 15th anniversary of the attacks was last Sunday, elected officials throughout the five boroughs honored the 9/11 heroes in their communities beginning last Friday, Sept. 9.

On July 14, the City Council unanimously passed INT. 1227, which co-named Lieutenant Theodore Leoutsakos Way as well as other streets throughout the city.

“We are proud to commemorate Lieutenant Theodore Leoutsakos’ contribution to our city with this street co-naming,” said Constantinides.

“Leoutsakos’ assistance at the World Trade Center rubble pile during the September 11th rescue efforts demonstrated his sacrifice to our community. We honor him for his dedication and service.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com