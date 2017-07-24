Astoria To Receive Bus Time Signs

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) announced that there will be Bus Time signs installed throughout Astoria.

With funding from this year’s participatory budget, there will be 10 LED display Bus Time signs installed, that will allow riders to track their buses using a GPS-based bus tracking technology, known as MTA Bus Time.

The signs will be installed at the following bus stops: 21st Street and 30th Avenue southwest corner, which provides access to the southbound Q100 LTD and Q69 buses; Ditmars Blvd. and 31st Street southeast corner, which provides access to the eastbound Q69 bus; Ditmars Blvd. and 31st Street northwest corner, which provides access to the westbound Q69 bus; 21st Street and Broadway northeast corner, which provides access to the northbound Q100 LTD and Q69 buses; Broadway and 21st Street southeast corner, which provides access to the eastbound Q104 bus; Steinway Street and Broadway northeast corner, which provides access to the northbound Q101 bus; Astoria Blvd. and 31st Street southwest corner, which provides access to the eastbound Q19 bus; 30th Avenue and Steinway Street southwest corner, which provides access to the eastbound Q18 bus; 30th Avenue and Steinway Street southeast corner, which provides access to the westbound Q18 bus and 82nd Street and Astoria Blvd. northwest corner, which provides access to the southbound Q69 and Q47 buses.

