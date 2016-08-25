Astoria Park Receives Renovation Funding

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

As if the outdoor tennis courts, track, band stand, basketball courts, trails, playgrounds and largest pool in the city weren’t enough to lure visitors from all five boroughs to Astoria Park, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s announcement to fund $150 million in major improvements to the five anchor parks, is going to make the park even better.

Last week de Blasio, Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito and NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver announced that one large park in each borough will receive major capital upgrades such as new soccer fields, comfort stations, running tracks and hiking trails under the new five anchor parks initiative.

“New Yorkers deserve to have the greatest parks in the world steps from their homes. That’s why our administration is focused on park equity, which brings fair access to and development of parks across the city,” de Blasio said during the announcement at Saint Mary’s Park in the South Bronx. “The Anchor Parks program, joined with the Community Parks Initiative and Parks Without Borders, marks another major step in advancing park equity for all New Yorkers.”

The five parks that will be receiving $30 million each in major improvements are Saint Mary’s Park in the South Bronx, Highbridge Park in Manhattan, Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn, Freshkills Park on Staten Island and Queens’ very own Astoria Park.

Silver said that these sites are called anchor parks because they provide a stabilizing, centering force for the communities they serve, by offering larger and more diverse resources than smaller community parks.

“This large investment in Astoria Park, and in four other parks citywide, will go a long way towards improving our vital green space,” Councilman Costa Constantinides said. “The upgraded playgrounds, fields and open areas will reinforce what we already know – Astoria Park has long been the jewel of our neighborhood. Since its inception over 100 years ago, families from across the community have enjoyed this park throughout the year. With these large-scale capital improvements, Astoria Park will have assets and amenities to match its use. I look forward to working with the Parks Department and community stakeholders as these improvements are planned. I thank Mayor de Blasio and Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver for their bold vision and transformation action to improve our park.”

The five parks, which were selected based on historical underinvestment, high surrounding population and potential for park development, are part of the de Blasio administration’s Community Parks Initiative. So far they have provided new playground equipment, benches, plantings and resurfaced playing courts to 60 small neighborhood parks.

“Astoria Park is a jewel of our city and it gives the people of Western Queens a necessary respite, surrounded by nature, from the hustle and bustle of citylife. As a life-long Astorian raising my own daughter in the neighborhood, I’m delighted that the park is getting the resources it deserves,” said Assemblywoman Aravela Simotas. “This will make a huge difference, not only in the beauty of the park, but also its recreational opportunities.”

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com