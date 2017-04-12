Astoria Man Struck By Car

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

An Astoria man was seriously injured on Friday after a Jeep Cherokee plowed onto the sidewalk, struck him and dragged him into a wall.

At approximately 10 a.m., Edsel Dsouza, 40, was walking across Steinway Street and Ditmars Boulevard, when Hristos Kefaloukos, 74, allegedly hit his accelerator instead of his break. The accelerator pedal became stuck on the floorboard, causing Kefaloukos’s vehicle to hit Dsouza and slam into the wall of Steinway Diagnostic Imaging.

A video of the incident has been released, showing the SUV striking Dsouza and slamming into the business’ wall.

When police officers and EMS appeared on the scene, Dsouza was bleeding on the side of his head, but told emergency responders that he wasn’t badly injured, while Kefaloukos was barely conscious.

According to reports, Dr. N.D. Wruble, a doctor at the radiology facility, recognized the driver and told police that he had examined Kefaloukos minutes before the incident.

Both Kefaloukos and Dsouza were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were treated for “serious injuries,” police said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident and no arrest has been made.

