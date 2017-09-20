Astoria Hate Graffiti Vandal Pleads Guilty

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A Queens man responsible for a series of homophobic hate graffiti incidents that included vandalism to homes, garages and businesses during the past six months in Astoria pleaded guilty on Tuesday, the Queens district attorney said.

Yaacov Shemash, 53, pleaded guilty to writing “Obama F—ot” and other slurs via graffiti on a number of buildings, including the offices of state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria).

Shemash will be sentenced on Nov. 1 and could face up to 90 days in jail with five years of probation and sensitivity training, Queens DA Richard Brown said.

“The acts of hateful vandalism our neighborhood was forced to endure during the months of this vandal’s actions were outrageous and unacceptable,” said Gianaris. “I am pleased justice is being served and urges our community to continue being the inclusive and accepting beacon it has always been.”