Astoria Building Collapse Leaves 3 Workers Injured

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Three construction workers seriously injured after a construction site collapsed in Astoria on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., the top floor of a three-story building under construction at 31-25 28th Rd. in Astoria collapsed, resulting in thousands of pounds of construction materials landing on three workers. Before a FDNY crew responded, one worker was able to dig himself out and the fire crew rescued the second worker, who is 40 years old.

Since the third worker, a 28-year-old man, was completely trapped underneath wooden planks, horizontally, it took FDNY responders an hour to get him out. A medic was able to provide medication to the man, allowing him to remain conscious.

“We used spreaders, cutters, saws, every tool we have on our rig, we used,” said Lieutenant Frederick Ill of the FDNY.

All three workers were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

“My prayers are with the workers who were critically injured this afternoon in Astoria,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria). “I hope for their full and speedy recovery and thank the brave men and women of the FDNY for saving their lives.”