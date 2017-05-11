Assemblyman’s Wife To Challenge Koo

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Alison Tan, wife of Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and a Community Board 7 member, will challenge longtime Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) for his 20th City Council District seat.

Tan made the announcement during a May 8 CB 7 meeting, according to reports.

In a statement, Tan argued that the quality of life in Flushing had not improved in the six years that she had been living there as a young mother. She added that the community was “losing to special interests.” She said that she was also frustrated with overcrowded schools and pollution. She argued that she had the persona and experience to get things done—both from watching her husband’s experience in the Assembly and from her own time as a community board member and former employee in the private sector.

“I don’t want to be a nice person,” Tan said. “Peter Koo is a nice person. I want to be a council member in the City Council and a force to be reckoned with as an angry mom.”

Koo has served two terms as a city councilman. His election has been endorsed by members of the Flushing delegation, including U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Flushing) and Queens Borough President Melinda Katz.

Following Koo’s February announcement to run for re-election, Kim had originally pledged support.

“It’s nothing personal against council member Koo,” the assemblyman said this week following his wife’s announcement.

“Alison has spoken with her neighbors, friends, small-business owners and community leaders throughout the district, all of whom encouraged her to run. She has great ideas for how to make Queens a better place to live, work and raise a family, and she has the experience and talent to implement them. We should be encouraging more young women to run for office.”

