Assemblyman Rosenthal Announces Committee Assignments

Share 0

Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), recently elected to replace the late Michael Simanowitz in Albany, announced his committee assignments in the state Assembly for the upcoming 2018 legislative session.

The 26-year-old freshman assemblyman and former staffer for Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) will serve on the Assembly’s committees for aging, insurance, labor, real property taxation and social services.

“Serving on these important committees brings a much needed voice for the residents of eastern Queens,” Rosenthal said. “I am excited to get to work and join my colleagues in the fight to Queens an affordable, safe and vibrant home for our families.”

On the labor committee, Rosenthal hopes to increase the number of Minority and Women Owned Businesses (MWBEs) operating in College Point and Kew Gardens, according to a Rosenthal’s office. On the aging committee Rosenthal will aim to fully fund Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs). Other priorities include bolstering social services like health care against impending changes spurred on by Republicans in Washington—especially the upcoming Congressional tax plan, which is expected to become law. He also vowed to fight for a “fair and equitable” solution to the city’s ongoing discussion of reforming property taxes, his office said.

Rosenthal will be officially sworn into office in a ceremony on Jan. 11

-James Farrell