Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz Dead

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz died on Saturday. He died after a years long battle with an illness, according to the Yeshiva World News, who first reported his death.

Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) issued a statement shortly after the news was announced.

“It is with the profoundest of sorrow and unbearable agony that I write to inform you of the passing of my dear friend and brother, Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz, of blessed memory, I am numb and shaken beyond words,” Grodenchik said. “My sincerest and heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jennifer and their four wonderful children, his blessed parents Sherman and Sheila, his brothers Alan and Barry and his entire extended family. May his good deeds live on forever. May the thousands and thousands of people he helped in his all too short life remember his kindnesses and may they be multiplied many fold. May the life he led inspire all who knew him to live lives consecrated to good deeds and helping others. May his memory be for a blessing always and may those who mourn him be comforted.”

The funeral services will be held tomorrow, Sept. 3, at noon. They will be held at Schwartz Brothers at 114-03 Queens Boulevard.

This is a developing story.