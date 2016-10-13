Argyris S. Argitakos – Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Development

Share 0

Argyris S. Argitakos was raised in Astoria, Queens. He attended Hofstra University where he attained a B.B.A. degree in Accounting. He later attended California State University where he attained an M.A. degree in Humanities, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Prior to his immersion in the Real Estate/Construction sector, Argyris was involved in the start-up and successful operation of a variety of businesses in the Automotive and Hospitality sectors.

In 2001, upon his completion from N.Y.U.’s Real Estate Institute, Argyris commenced his professional career in the Real Estate sector. In 2004, Argyris moved to Athens, Greece, where he was involved in residential multifamily and vacation home design, development and construction, as well as the development of several real estate brokerage firms.

Since his return to NYC in 2012, Argyris has focused his efforts in the Construction and Commercial Real Estate sectors. Argyris serves as EVP of Strategic Business Development for Argento Construction, which is a leading commercial construction firm based in NYC. With an over 25-year history, the firm specializes in retail and hospitality store design and build-outs. Its clients are some of the top luxury fashion icons such as Versace, Salvatore Ferragamo, Breitling and Kiton. The growing Queens-based restaurant chain BareBurger is also a client.

Supplementing this activity, Argyris is also active in the brokerage of commercial properties, with an emphasis on investment properties and retail leasing; he is currently affiliated with Rutenberg NYC . Argyris is a member of the Commercial Division of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), where he attained the coveted NYCP (New York Commercial Professional) designation.

As an avid “foodie” (and former restaurant owner) , Argyris enjoys spending his leisure time partaking in NYC’s restaurant landscape and enjoying premium cigar smoking at the few remaining cigar bars and lounges in Manhattan. He currently serves as president of the Manhattan Chapter of The Order of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational & Progressive Association), Delphi 25, which was founded in 1923. Argyris speaks English, Greek and Spanish. .