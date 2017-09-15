Restraining Order Issued Against Brooklyn Diocese

Share 0

The Middle Village Prep charter school was granted a temporary restraining order yesterday in the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn.

The restraining order prevents the Brooklyn Diocese from removing the school from their location on Christ the King’s property. The charter school, Christ the King High School and Christ the King Continuing Education all filed in the motion for the restraining order.

The lawsuit stems from a clause in an agreement that the diocese has with Christ the King stating that only a Catholic school can be operated on the premises. The diocese has promised to allow the charter school to remain if the high school signs a reverter agreement, which would place the ownership of the property back into the diocese’s hands if anything other than a Catholic school were to be located on the property.

On Sept. 8, a Queens Supreme court judge ruled that charter school and the Christ the King Continuing Education would not be allowed to participate in the lawsuit between the high school and the diocese.

In a statement, the charter school reported that the Brooklyn Diocese has until Sept. 28 to file its opposition to the Appellate court’s decision.

When the court receives the diocese’s opposition papers, the Appellate court will make a decision without hearing oral arguments. There is no timetable for how long it will take the court to make its decision.

-Jon Cronin