Appeals Court Rejects Willets West Mall Plan

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

The ongoing legal battle over a proposed shopping mall at Willets Point may finally be coming to an end.

Judges for the New York State Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that moving forward on the long-stalled “Willets West” shopping mall without authorization from the state legislature would be illegal. The mall would have been located on public parkland—part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the site of the former Shea Stadium—but using such land for purposes other than a park is forbidden without state approval under the public trust doctrine.

In 2014, state Sen. Tony Avella (D-Bayside) and several community activists filed a lawsuit alleging that Willets West violated the public trust doctrine. The Court of Appeals’ decision on Tuesday reaffirms an earlier ruling by the state’s Appellate Division of the Supreme Court that sided with Avella and the activists.

The city and the developers, the Queens Development Group—a joint venture between Mets owners Sterling Enterprises and real estate firm The Related Companies—appealed the previous Appellate Division decision before the Court of Appeals, arguing that under a 1961 statute allowing for the development of Shea Stadium, the mall was legal.

But all but one of the judges who heard oral arguments on April 25 disagreed.

“The text of the statute and its legislative history flatly refute the proposition that the legislature granted the city the authority to construct a development such as Willets West in Flushing Meadows Park,” wrote Judge Rowan Wilson in his summary of the decision.

Avella and the other plaintiffs were quick to praise the decision.

“Today’s decision was a resounding victory for the public trust doctrine and residents across New York State,” Avella said in a statement following the decision. “This land was intended to be used as parkland, not for the development of a megmall.”

Meanwhile, questions regarding the future of Willets Point remain. Willets West was part of a larger proposal for redevelopment that was passed by the City Council in 2013 and included 2,500 housing units with 875 designated as affordable as well as a hotel, public school and parking. The Queens Development Group has maintained that the mall was necessary to further the project, and several other groups have argued for different proposals.

“We are disappointed with the court’s decision, which further delays a project that will reverse 100 years of pollution, create thousands of good-paying jobs and turn vacant lots into a vibrant community,” the Queens Development Group said in a statement on the court’s decision. “At a time when Queens needs private investment more than ever, the court’s decision disregards the City Council, the local community board and other stakeholders who have already approved the Willets West plan. We are in the process of evaluating our next steps.”

The mayor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

A group of local organizations, led by ex-state Sen. and former councilman Hiram Monserrate, have held protests in recent months to oppose the 2013 plan, which included Willets West. They argue that a 2008 version, negotiated by Monserrate, guaranteed more affordable housing.

“The entire Willets Point plan needs to be reopened with the 2008 plan as a roadmap toward responsible development that benefits the people,” said Monserrate in a statement applauding the Court of Appeals’ decision.

During her State of the Borough address in January, Borough President Melinda Katz suggested that a soccer or hockey stadium could help propel the future of Willets Point. A proposal for a soccer stadium in Flushing Meadows Corona Park was scrapped in 2013 following community opposition, but after the court’s decision on Tuesday, Katz left the door open for a sports venue.

“Queens needs predictability and action in this highly coveted area of Willets Point,” she said. “The city has immediate, desperate needs for affordable housing units and good jobs. In addition to the urban renewal plan proposals for hotels, soccer and hockey stadiums to attract even more visitors and generate economic activity and jobs have been abundant. We look forward to working together with the current administration and the community on identifying what’s in the best interest of the borough, and on an aggressive timeline to clean up the area and its nearby waterways.”

