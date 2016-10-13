Anthony Kammas – Partner

Share 0

Anthony Kammas is a partner at Skyline Risk Management, Inc. He also serves as the secretary-elect of the Professional Insurance Association (PIA) of New York, a member of the Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Hellenic American Leadership Council.

With over a decade of property & casualty experience, Anthony is an industry leader specializing in real estate and construction insurance.

In 2015, new construction costs in New York City for residential projects grew to an all-time high of $18 billion. Anthony and Skyline Risk Management procured insurance for almost $1 billion of that total cost in 2015.