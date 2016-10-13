Share 0

Andrew Ragusa has burst onto the Real Estate scene in 2014 and is making waves as a Top Producing agent. He has accomplished in one year what would take others two or three years to match; all while his enthusiasm and positive attitude continues to attract more customers.

Andrew has earned himself a master’s degree, was award Top 40 under 40 in the first four months of being licensed, and has two citations of honor from the New York City Council. Every day Andrew is out on the road continuing to increase his momentum by helping more and more people with their real estate needs. What sets Andrew apart from the rest of the industry is his strong moral standings and his work ethic. Andrew becomes emotionally invested in his clients who end up developing trust and lasting relationships with him. Andrew’s sphere of influence is growing exponentially as his magnetic smile and positive attitude attract more and more people.