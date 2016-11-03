Andrew King Represents Queens at West Point

Share 1

BY ALBERT ROMAN

Queens Village native Andrew King earned three varsity football letters, was twice selected as team captain, received two all-city and all-borough selections, and was named Queens Player of the Year from the New York Post while attending Flushing High School. All these accomplishments were just in football.

He also served as team captain of the wrestling team for three seasons, while collecting 100 wins and earning All-City honors. After an impressive high school athletic career, King made history. On Jan. 18, 2012, King made a commitment to the Army, making him the first person from Flushing High School to attend West Point.

“It’s definitely a tough place to attend school. It has its challenges, its ups and downs; not everyday is going to be a great day but you have to make the most out of the opportunity and in the end it’ll pay off,” King said.

As King attended the United States Military Academy Prep School, he continued to demonstrate his athleticism as he play played football as well as competed for the USMAPS lacrosse team as a defensive midfielder. He also served as Platoon Leader and Honor Officer.

In 2013 he joined the Black Knights, who were coming off a 2-10 season. During his rookie campaign, King only appeared in three games and collected two tackles in his debut against Western Kentucky on Nov. 9.

The following season, he earned his first-career starting assignment and began to cement himself as a focal point of the team’s defense, totaling 52 tackles and four sacks. King’s junior season became a breakout year as he tied for the team lead with 92 tackles and led the team with 16.5 tackles for losses and 4.5 sacks. During those two seasons he totaled 24.5 tackles for loss.

While being offered the opportunity to play football, King decided to attend West Point for the chance to serve his country. He pointed to his father’s 22 years of service for the New York Police Department as having a major impact on his wanting to serve.

“You represent so much coming to this academy, and to know that I’m coming from Flushing High School, representing Flushing, Queens, my family, the academy, the Army and in terms I’m representing the country. This puts everything into perspective of always trying to do the right thing, and leave a lasting impact on others,” King said.

King is on pace for an impressive senior season, tied for the lead with 60 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble. On Oct. 8 against Duke, he posted career high 15 total tackles. The Black Knights currently hold a record of 5-3 after an impressive 21-13 victory against Wake Forest.

King’s leadership qualities transitioned both on and off the field. As he continued to play linebacker for Army, he also served as a battalion commander in charge of about 300 cadets.

“You come here your freshman year and you have no rank, no privileges; you have to listen to everyone. Then throughout the years you mold into a leader,” King said.

King looks to lead the Black Knights to their second consecutive win against the Air Force on Nov. 5.