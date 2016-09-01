Amtrak’s Attempted Money Grab in Astoria

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

On August 9, residents along the Amtrak right-of-way on 23rd Street in Astoria received a letter from Amtrak stating that residents have until September 8 to renegotiate their rental lease, which is projected to go from $25 to $26,000 a year.

Amtrak notified Congressman Joseph Crowley, Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas, Councilman Costa Constantinides, state Sen. Michael Gianaris and their constituents that they intend to raise their rent for the purposes of maintenance of their right-of-way by more than 10,000 percent.

“We all know that Amtrak can’t maintain a tenth of their own property to begin with, let alone the upkeep of a smart, handsome community that we have here,” said Crowley. “What they are trying to do is railroad our constituents who have lived beside this eyesore, this noise creator, and they are trying to railroad them into paying more money. It’s a money grab on behalf of Amtrak. Our homeowners, our residents and our constituents are doing the job of Amtrak. It’s not what they refuse to do. It’s what they can’t do. They can’t maintain all their properties.”

Simotas said Amtrak’s rent increase is an attempt to “fleece the hardworking middle-class Astorians.”

“These families who have been affected have been stewards of this land and in exchange for a token rent were given the use of this property,” said Simotas. “The lease requires the families to maintain the property. What Amtrak is saying to these families is, ‘If you spend your hard-earned money, if you spend your time away from your family and away from your life, we will allow you to use this property.’

Right now what Amtrak is trying to do is going to a handful of residents saying your rent is going up from $25 or $50 a year to $26,000 or $40,000 a year. It’s crazy. It makes no sense. Amtrak is trying to do a money grab to pay their expenses, their mismanagement of funds, and trying to take the money from these hard-working residents. We are going to stand with you to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Before the lease agreements were created in the early ‘40s, residents did not maintain the properties, nor did Amtrak. After several calls from residents were made to Amtrak requesting that its spaces be cleaned and Amtrak’s refusing to clean them, residents took it upon themselves to maintain the properties. According to Simotas, Amtrak is trying to turn around and say, “Okay, you’ve been doing this for decades, now you have to pay us money.”

“I think Amtrak should come and pay you [the residents] for all the work you’ve done for all these years,” said Simotas.

When Constantinides learned about the letter, he was confused because since Amtrak had begun renting the space to residents, residents have held on to their end of the bargain in maintaining the property. He said when it snows, residents shovel, when the fences need repairing, the residents pay to repair them and when there is graffiti on the trestles, residents paint murals.

“When I heard about this, I was dumbfounded,” said Constantinides. “I said ‘Say that again,’ ‘Is this real?’ ‘Is this somewhat of a scam?’ ‘Is this someone trying to hoodwink me for my money?’”

Because of this drastic rent increase, residents have expressed the possibility that if the rent does go up, they are likely to move. The vast majority of residents who received the letter were people who had generations of family who lived at their home and

maintained their property.

Sixty-four-year-old Anthony Paratore, who has lived on 23rd Street his whole life, saw his rent go up from $25 to $25,560.

Another resident whose rent increased drastically, from $50 to $45,000, is 73-year-old Loretta Csikortis, who shared a sentimental moment with her grandson at the press conference last Thursday.

“I was born at the house I live in,” said Csikortis. “This was my grandparents’ home that went on to my parents, then to my sister and I, to my son and I, and now my grandson. I was born here and I’d like to die here. But under these conditions, I could never afford to live here.”

Csikortis said that when she read the letter, she thought it was a typographical error and immediately called Amtrak. The person answering the phone told Csikortis that if she can’t afford the whole rent, she should consider giving up her driveway so that trucks could park there.

A spokesperson from Amtrak said, “As good business practice, Amtrak’s real estate department reviews all leases in its asset portfolio.

Amtrak identified several leaseholders [in the Hell Gate Line Right-of-Way] who had not seen property increases in more than 70 years. To ensure reasonable leases at fair market value, these leaseholders, who currently pay approximately $25 a year, can expect to be charged a fraction (less than one percent) of the fair-market rental rates. Those leaseholders who are using the property for commercial purposes will be notified that Amtrak is requesting rates equivalent to the commercial fair market value. Amtrak has been, and will continue to, work with all leaseholders on an individual basis.”

Crowley said Amtrak is a quasi-federal agency that likes to think of itself as “primitive” but is actually heavily subsidized by the federal government.

“We have been talking to Amtrak since we have been aware of this issue and some folks in Amtrak don’t know what other folks in Amtrak are doing, and it is demonstrable of what’s wrong at Amtrak,” said Crowley. “This, in my opinion, is the most personal and most direct hit on our community. Our constituents have been investing in the beautification of the Amtrak line. It’s not about people; it’s about money. But people will trump money and I’ll make sure of it.”

