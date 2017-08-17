Share 0

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin of Queens and Long Island (AAPI-QLI), which was created in 1995 by Dr. Narendra Hadpawat, aims to represent the interests of all physicians of Indian origin.

With mottos such as “Unity of Purpose,” “Collegiality in Action,” “Commitment to Excellence” and “Compassion Towards Fellow-Beings,” AAPI-QLI’s vision is to promote professional solidarity in the pursuit of excellence in patient care, teaching and research.

AAPI-QLI’s goals are to provide the best patient care with compassion, maintain the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, help patients to become fully informed and empowered partners, maintain professional pride in the practice of medicine, advocate for professional freedom, remain current and knowledgeable in contemporary and anticipated legislative and regulatory changes impacting on the practice of medicine, and much more.

Earlier this year, AAPI—AAPI-QLI’s parent organization—went to Washington, D.C., to champion the Indian American community’s top concerns, including passing hate-crime legislation, addressing green- card backlog, increasing residency slots, and reforming the Stark Law to improve physician-patient care and insurance companies’ ability to sell health plans across state lines.

“Our main concern is to make meaningful health reform, deal with hate crimes and malpractice reform,” said Dr. Sudhir Parikh, physician and publisher of News India Times. “We can educate the mainstream, our patients, on issues. And we can educate legislators on the concerns of practicing physicians and the sometimes unfair regulations that govern our practice. Unless we participate, we cannot claim our share of the American Dream.”

As of 2005, there are 40,838 doctors of Indian origin in the United States, accounting for 5 percent of all doctors in the country and 20 percent of all international medical graduates employed in the U.S. workforce.

Every year, AAPI-QLI hosts its annual convention, which it has been doing for 21 years. At the annual convention, the group not only celebrates its year’s accomplishments, but also awards physicians based on their academic achievements. During last year’s convention, doctors Ashutosh Tewari, Suajana Chandrasekhar and Narendra Hadpawat were honorees. In addition, AAPI-QLI donated $30,000 to various organizations for community services.

AAPI-QLI grew rapidly in membership and has since been accepted by local and national professional organizations.

Representing more than 660 active physicians, AAPI-QLI donates more than $60,000 annually for charitable purposes.

The executive committee consists of Dr. Rakesh K. Dua, president; Dr. Jagdish K. Gupta, president-elect; Dr. Himanshu Pandya, vice president; Dr. Rajendra Bhayani, secretary; Dr. Abhay Malhota, treasurer; and Dr. Vaijinath Chakote, immediate past president.