AMD USA NY: Restaurant and Kitchen Supplier

The holiday season is here, and while many are looking forward to the gifts, others are looking to an even more appetizing tradition–the food. However, what’s a kitchen without equipment, and what’s cooking without supplies? Located on the border of Queens and Brooklyn and providing an option for delivery, AMD USA NY Restaurant Warehouse is your one-stop shop when it comes to satisfying those kitchen needs.

The warehouse was founded by lifetime salesman Agusto Dominguez, who for years has been servicing restaurants and caterers in all five boroughs.

The company has everything a chef, business owner, business starter, kitchen lover and anyone in between could ask for. For example, for catering services, the warehouse provides tray stands, chafers, fuel holders, pedestals, basket decorations and more; for bakers, the warehouse provides baking pans, cake stands, bread baskets, muffin pans and more; for bars, the warehouse provides bar dispensers, jiggers, strainers, pitchers, mixers and more.

AMD USA NY can meet the needs of all businesses; whether it be fast food, restaurants or supermarkets, the warehouse provides supplies and equipment for all. For example, if you’re a pizza shop owner, the warehouse provides pizza stands; pizza tools such as dough pans, pizza screens, pizza cutters and pizza box clay; and pizza box corrugates. If you’re a supermarket owner, you can depend on AMD USA NY to have hand trucks, lockers and even store fixtures.

Not only does it provide supplies, but it also sells uniforms. Any chef needs a chef coat, a hat, gloves and an apron. And for sanitary purposes when handling food in the kitchen, everyone needs to wear a hair net, which is another important product the warehouse provides.

Some of the popular brands at AMD USA NY are Winco, Johnson Rose, Libbey, Update, L&J, Thunder Group, CAC, Consolidated, Cambro and Yanco.

During the holiday season, people often get stressed when it comes to buying gifts for a loved one, who they believe may already have “everything.” Or maybe they’re partaking in a Secret Santa, yet they know nothing about the person they picked. You can never go wrong with kitchen supplies. Whether it be a new set of china or shot glasses, gifts such as these are certainly gifts that are going to be used.

Not only does AMD USA NY provide supplies, but it also has a built-in kitchen where anyone can visit for some delicious cuisine. The address is 934 Jamaica Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11208.

The warehouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.