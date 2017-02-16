“Alternative Facts” Won’t Aid Students

Share 0

To The Editor:

Teachers and students are set to reap huge benefits in this Trump era of “alternative facts.” For teachers, using alt-facts in their lessons will give them freedom to say whatever they want in the classroom without fear of contradiction. Likewise, students will have license to use any story they desire to respond to the teacher’s questions. Such changes will promote a much more harmonious learning environment.

In addition, testing will be made easier. Multiple-choice and true/false quizzes will be a snap for students to take and teachers to mark because any response could be considered correct. Essay exams will be a breeze, oral exams a joy. Expect national test scores to go through the roof.

As a bonus, students will be able to conserve their critical-thinking skills for things that are really important to them, such as tweeting and Facebook postings. Kudos to Kellyanne Conway, who coined the concept of alternative facts and put it out into the public arena.

We have no doubt that Betsy DeVos, Trump’s new Education Secretary, will be onboard with this idea “bigly.”

Martin H. Levinson, PhD,

Forest Hills