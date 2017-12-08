Alley Pond Tortoise Thief Pleads Guilty

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

The man who stole a 17-year-old tortoise named Millenium from the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC) in Douglaston has pleaded guilty to the crime and will likely face jail time, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced on Thursday.

Shawn Waters, 37, of East Elmhurst, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He will likely be sentenced to six months in jail on Rikers Island, Brown’s office said.

Millenium, a 95-pound African spurred tortoise valued at $2,500, made headlines in July after an APEC employee noticed he was missing from his habitat on July 16. Staffers noted a hole in the rear fence at the time of Millenium’s disappearance, Brown’s office said.

After swiping Millenium, Waters responded to a Craigslist ad posted by a man from Stamford, Connecticut, who was looking to sell a musk tortoise. Waters called the man on his cell phone, offering to trade an African spurred tortoise—Millenium—in exchange for the musk tortoise. The trade was made at a Fairfield Metro North train station. Waters received the musk tortoise as well as $300.

The Connecticut man began seeing news reports of Millenium’s disappearance and contacted authorities, and the NYPD’s 111th Detective Squad recovered the stolen tortoise on July 24.

“Millenium the tortoise is safely back within the confines of his habitat at APEC and the person responsible for the illegal summer-time travel across state lines will also be confined—to Rikers Island,” Brown said. “The defendant has now admitted his guilt and will go to jail as punishment for possessing the stolen reptile. Let this be a warning that my office will pursue justice for all those in Queens County—including rare tortoises.”

