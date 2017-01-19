Alleged Kalisaran Murderer Apprehended In PA

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Pennsylvania police apprehended Dreshaun Smith, 22, the alleged murderer of Rocky Kalisaran, a Guyanese man who was killed on Jan. 2 in Ozone Park and became the first murder of 2017 in New York City.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department reported that he was arrested on Jan. 12 after they received notice that he was being sought in connection with a New York City murder.

Chief Chris Wagner of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department said he was contacted by the NYPD warrant squad and told that Smith was in his region at one of the local hotels.



He added, “[The NYPD] warrant squad linked up with our local investigators. It was really a team effort. Then we took him into custody without incident.”

Smith, who lives at 120-15 Nashville Blvd. in Hollis, was arraigned by Magistrate Philip Riley of Moutainhome in Pennsylvania, over 100 miles from the Ozone Park murder. His bail was denied and he is still incarcerated in the Monroe County Correction Facility awaiting extradition by the NYPD, according to Pennsylvania police.

As of press time, the NYPD reports that there are no charges yet in its system for Smith.

The second suspect is still at large.

On Jan. 6, Captain Brian Bohannon, commanding officer of the 106th Precinct, said they were searching for two black males in their 20s who were believed to have fled to South Carolina. Bohannon said that the 106th was coordinating with police as far south as the Palmetto State.

Rocky Kalisaran’s brother, 24-year-old Sunny Kalisaran, was also shot in the back, but survived. According to previously published reports, Sunny was wearing a flashy gold chain, which police believe to have been the motive for the robberies. Rocky had two gunshot wounds to the chest.

The brothers were shot on 124th St. near Liberty Ave. around 3:25 a.m. on Jan. 2 after spending the evening at the Underground Lounge in Richmond Hill. The two were visiting Queens from Guyana to attend their grandmother’s funeral on Jan. 1.

White roses and lit candles were placed around the vigil near the site of the shooting on Jan. 6 as prayers were cited and songs of faith sung. Attendees then released white balloons in remembrance of the young man.

