Alleged Astoria Hate Graffiti Perpetrator Caught

By Ariel Hernandez

Police have arrested a man whom they allege is responsible for hate graffiti targeting several western Queens elected officials, former President Barack Obama and homosexuals that has plagued Astoria for months, the 114th Precinct announced.

Earlier this year, Yaacov Shemesh, 53, of Astoria, is alleged to have spray painted homophobic slurs on local businesses and elected officials’ offices on numerous occasions. As of recently, he allegedly began to target garage doors and sides of buildings on 23rd Street between 28th and 29th avenues, police said.

Despite the shift from businesses to residential areas, the graffiti—which frequently read “Obama faggot,” “Obama dyke” and “Kill fags and dikes”— remained consistent.

Shemesh has been charged with writing 22 hate-filled messages as well as multiple counts of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief, police said.

Elected officials who represent Astoria said that they were pleased to see that police had apprehended the man who is allegedly responsible for the incidents.

“Hateful, anti-gay graffiti had been polluting our neighborhood for months,” said Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria), whose office was targeted by the slurs. “Every time this garbage appeared on Astoria walls and structures, it disturbed the peace and sense of safety that people have come to expect in Astoria. I never doubted that the NYPD would catch the perpetrator, which they’ve now done.”

State Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), whose office was also targeted and who has proposed several pieces of anti-discrimination legislation, said that the 114th Precinct, Deputy Inspector Peter Fortune and Queens District Attorney Richard Brown deserved credit “for their hard work and successful efforts to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.”

“The acts of senseless vandalism our community was forced to endure in recent months were outrageous and unacceptable,” Gianaris said. “There is no amount of bigotry or xenophobia that can tear our diverse neighborhood apart.”

