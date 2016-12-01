AG Warns Against Immigration Fraud

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman issued a fraud alert on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in response to an increased number of reported scams targeting immigrants.

The scams, Schneiderman said, have been reported amidst a rise in calls from concerned immigrants, who are seeking guidance and advice following the election of President-elect Donald Trump. In the wake of his Election Day victory, there has been a reported increase in hate-related incidents following a divisive election season in which immigration was at the forefront. Additionally, Trump’s rhetoric about deporting undocumented immigrants and restricting immigration from certain parts of the world has left some immigrants worried about their futures.

As immigrants continue to reach out to nonprofits and government agencies for advice—the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, for instance, reported a 266 percent increase in daily calls, Schneiderman said—there have been an increased number of reported scam attempts.

“It’s not a secret, ladies and gentlemen, that in the last few weeks we’ve seen intense fear in immigrant communities all over America, including the incredibly vibrant and diverse immigrant community here in New York City,” said Schneiderman at a press conference in Manhattan on Tuesday. “People are understandably frightened, and frightened and desperate people are the number-one target of scammers.”

One of the most popular scams includes unsolicited calls from fake immigration officials who demand fees to eliminate unsubstantiated risks of deportation. One fraudster, for example, told an immigrant that he would be deported unless he paid $1,550, Schneiderman said. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement will never request payments over the phone.

There are other types of fraud as well. “Notario Fraud” is a case where an unqualified con artist offers legal services to immigrants but instead exploits the immigrants’ misunderstandings. The con artists may charge exorbitant application fees without ever submitting an application, or they may induce deportation by submitting applications for services for which the immigrants are not eligible.

Other scammers may falsely promise to expedite applications for visas or other services, or provide misinformation—suggesting that immigrants are eligible for services that they are not actually eligible for. They may pretend to be lawyers and claim that they can represent immigrants in court. Often, scammers target members of their own racial group in order to gain trust and exploit a sense of community.

Schneiderman recommended that immigrants avoid being victims of fraud by working solely with licensed lawyers or authorized providers, never signing blank applications or documents they don’t understand, and never making payments over the phone or via email. He also mentioned a couple of key resources, including the New Americans hotline—a toll-free, multilingual hotline that provides assistance for immigrants seeking immigration or naturalization information regardless of citizenship. Interested immigrants can call 1-800-566-7636 anytime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Immigrants can also visit the Attorney General’s website for additional resources, and can go to this website to verify attorneys: http://iapps.courts.state.ny.us/attorney/AttorneySearch.

In a statement, Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown emphasized Queens’ diverse immigration population and reiterated his office’s support and offered resources.

“Queens County is the most ethnically and culturally diverse area in the United States, with more than 2.3 million residents,” he said. “With over 120 countries represented in our neighborhoods and over 160 languages spoken in our county, we take crimes committed against members of our immigrant community seriously. Our Office of Immigrant Affairs, along with several other bureaus, investigates and prosecutes crimes that target immigrants. In addition, our OIA Office conducts extensive outreach initiatives in order to keep our communities informed on identifying and protecting against common immigration scams.”

Reach out to James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.