ADVERTORIAL: St. Kevin Catholic Academy: Educational Excellence In A Faith-Filled Community, Nursery Through 8th Grade

Looking for an outstanding place for your child to learn and grow intellectually and spiritually? St. Kevin Catholic Academy, an educational community of faith and commitment, may be the place!

For over 70 years, St. Kevin has been educating elementary- and middle-school students. Our students are thoughtful, community-conscious individuals who are provided with the opportunity to include service to others as part of their educational experience. The school’s junior high students are prepared for success as they enter high school.

Students receive caring instruction, not just in literacy studies and math, but also in religion, art, music, physical education, technology and Spanish. Teachers challenge each child to reach his or her highest potential through their Common Core Standards-based curriculums.

St. Kevin Catholic Academy is a safe and welcoming environment in which to learn. The teachers consistently work together as a team to provide their students with opportunities for serving others, building moral character and encouraging spiritual development.

Classrooms are each equipped with SMARTBoards™ and students have access to I-Pads and one-to-one Chromebook Technology. Kindergarten through eighth-grade students are given sacramental preparation and are encouraged to participate in choir, band, orchestra as well as Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) sports and scouting programs. Other programs include Student Council and advanced math and science after-school activities, to name a few.

Additionally, the school offers full- and half-day classes for nursery (age 3) and a free Full-Day Pre K For All Program that includes breakfast and lunch. Before- and after-school programs are available for all students.

You are invited to come for a tour today! Contact us at (718) 357-8110 for more information.

St. Kevin Catholic Academy, 45-50 195th Street, Flushing. www.stkevincatholicacademy.org