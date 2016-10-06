ADVERTORIAL: St. Edmund Prep High School: Rich In Academics, Outreach, Sports And Culture

Share 1

This September history was made as 12 Student Exchange Program students and two teachers traveled to Havana, Cuba for a week of outreach and service where they donated money to establish daycare centers.

St. Edmund Prep High School, a Roman Catholic college preparatory school, is the only Catholic School in Brooklyn and Queens that has the elite IB Programme. The superior program encourages the development of skills to live and work with others globally. Students who have been awarded the IB Diploma have earned as many as 36 college credits and the school currently has 32 Full IB Diploma candidates.

St. Edmund Preparatory offers a rigorous curriculum designed to meet the needs of all our students. Advanced Placement courses and, through our partnership with St. John’s University, college level courses – STEM/STEAM, robotics, a fine arts curriculum that includes dance and band, and the offering of Mandarin as a foreign language – are examples of the broad and challenging academics.

An International Scholars Honors Program, a College Exploration Program, an Internship Program, a Teaching Program, a Summer Outreach Program and the addition of the Harvard Model Congress allows students to experience life outside of the Prep.

The Emmaus and Cleopas Retreat Programs give students an opportunity to explore their relationship with God. Students embrace the call to service as they serve the homeless in Philadelphia, cook and serve a Thanksgiving meal to those less fortunate in New York, donate to school blood drives, and participate in a variety of collections throughout the year. Students participated in the Hunger Awareness Challenge, which is a school-wide project that brings awareness to poverty and hunger in our community and globally.

The school has three state-of-the-art science labs, two new updated technology labs, SMART board technology and a 1:1 Chromebook Initiative Program. The Library Media and Fine Arts Center houses a technology lab, a contemporary band room, an art studio, weight training room, and a dance studio.

In addition to a complete varsity athletic program, girls lacrosse was added this year and had a full squad. Crew, the school’s competitive rowing team, doubled in size from last year. The school offers over 50 clubs and activities including art, technology, STEM robotics, the Euro Challenge, the Investment Team, dramatic/musical performances, and an award winning literary magazine and yearbook.

School programs continue to grow at the Prep, allowing students to experience life outside the classroom and foster new friendships. The SEP stringed ensemble debuted this year during concerts that showcased the school’s big band, symphonic orchestra and the Latin ensemble. Theatre had its largest cast in school history and performed “Pippin” to sold-out performances. The Model Congress Team traveled to Washington, DC and received recognition in a nationwide competition. An extraordinary number of students participated in the International Exchange Program and the Travel Study Program which led students on an adventure to Australia, England, Italy and Spain.

Bus service is available in the areas of Howard Beach, Broad Channel, The Rockaways and Breezy Point.

For more information or to schedule a Buddy Day, please contact the Admissions Office at 718-743-6100 ext. 5064 or visit our website at www.stedmundprep.org.