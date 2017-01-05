Advertorial: Parker Jewish Begins Indian Cultural Unit

Share 0

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation plans to establish an innovative Indian Cultural Unit, dedicated to celebrating India’s cultural heritage, while delivering the excellent care Parker is known for in the community. The unit will enhance quality of life for Indian patients, residents and their families, so they feel completely at home during their stay at Parker for either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care.

Over 100 guests from the local Indian community attended the unit’s inaugural ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Welcoming remarks were given by Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s president and CEO. “Parker plans to dedicate a unit to meet the needs of Queens’ and Nassau’s growing Indian population,” Rosenblut stated. “The unit will feature clinical and frontline staff fluent in Indian languages, as well as Indian newspapers and movies plus traditional Indian meals made fresh daily, prepared by our chefs.

There will also be Indian recreation and cultural entertainment, and of course Indian-inspired décor and artwork,” he added. The expected opening will be early in 2017.

Rosenblut commended Indravadan Shah, MD, a retired surgeon, who gave a talk on how the idea for an Indian Cultural Unit was conceived. He also cited Saroj Shah, MD, retired OBGYN, who along with her husband Indravadan led a committee of Indian doctors and professionals who invited their community to the event. “The outreach coordinated by this committee made our successful December 5th kickoff possible,” Rosenblut said.

The program’s highlight was guest speaker Uma Mysorekar, MD, a practicing OBGYN and strong supporter of Parker’s Indian Cultural Unit. As president of the Hindu Temple Society of North America, she has received numerous awards for her contributions and community service.

The program closed with a “vote of thanks” by Ramsing Pardeshi, MD, a geriatric psychiatrist at Parker.