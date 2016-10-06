ADVERTORIAL: The Mary Louis Academy: Highly Regarded For Academic Excellence

Share 1

The Mary Louis Academy is recognized and highly regarded as one of the nation’s preeminent college preparatory high schools for young women. Our reputation—for dedicated teachers, academic rigor, outstanding facilities, and committed students—has been maintained at a level of high esteem for more than 80 years. TMLA is a Catholic school sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, New York. The CSJ charism of unity, reconciliation and all-inclusive love is reflected in all aspects of The Mary Louis Academy experience.

Leadership Opportunities:

TMLA’s VOICE Leadership Program is aimed at helping each young woman at The Mary Louis Academy to find her voice. It is based on vision, optimism, inspiration, confidence and empowerment. With the incredible challenges facing girls and young women today, having a confident, educated and empowered voice is the greatest asset a young woman can possess.

Academic Excellence:

TMLA offers Honors and Advanced Placement courses in every academic discipline. TMLA offers 17 Advanced Placement courses beginning in 9th grade. The TMLA Honors Program offers great flexibility and 65 percent of TMLA students are enrolled in at least one Honors level course.

Student Achievement:

Our students are consistently among those recognized by The National Merit Scholarship Program, National Achievement Scholarship Program for Black Americans, and The National Hispanic Recognition Program. All students receive the New York State Regents Diploma with 80 percent receiving the New York State Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation, New York State’s highest standard.

College Prep:

All of our graduates — yes, 100 percent — go on to college. Many are accepted into the most prestigious colleges and universities in the nation. The Class of 2016 received more than $43 million dollars in academic scholarships. A full-time college counselor helps students chart their paths up to and after graduation.

Technology:

iPads are given to incoming classes. All students are encouraged to bring their own technology to campus. Two state-of-the-art computer labs are available and other computers are accessible to students throughout the campus. All classrooms and resource areas are equipped with SMARTBoard technology. Our robotics program includes the use of the school’s own 3-D printing department. A science research program offers selected students the opportunity for in-depth study of their choice of an individual topic.

Fine Arts:

TMLA offers a program in fine arts with a focus on art or music. Under the guidance of our highly skilled arts faculty, students gain technical proficiency while attaining a high level of artistic achievement. Our multiaward-winning Art program includes graphic art and design.

Extra-curricular Activities:

From clubs that focus on culture to social issues and community service to artistic expression there’s an extracurricular place for everyone. With 29 competitive teams, our athletic program is the largest high school athletic program for girls in the City of NY. Our teams have won numerous state, city, and diocesan championships.