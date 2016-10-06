ADVERTORIAL: Archbishop Molloy High School: New Advanced Placement Computer Science Courses

Share 1

Archbishop Molloy High School has introduced a new Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles course this fall, following in the school’s own trend of celebrating technology throughout its curriculum. While an advanced placement course, it is structured to be inclusive as it is not reliant on a student’s prior knowledge of the source material. The course will review web design, programming, search engine optimization and original computer-based artifact creation. Principal Darius Penikas is excited for the opportunities the course presents students. “We place a tremendous emphasis on technology here at Molloy, and this course will support that effort,” said Penikas. “Students who enroll in the course will create functional content such as programming their own apps. AP Computer Science Principles is remarkably applicable to the modern work environment because it quantifies the importance of computers and their impact on our world.”

Fall 2016 marks the first time AP Computer Science Principles is being offered by the College Board. Molloy jumped at the opportunity and accommodated the new course by extending the school’s day to day schedule and adding an expert in the field. Ms. Edit Boral, who will teach the course, is a 25-year veteran of Computer Science education and brings a vast knowledge base. Further support for the program will come by way of a grant awarded by Mobile CS Principles (MCSP), an organization supported by National Science Foundation grants and endorsed by the College Board. MCSP endeavors to “provide a broad and rigorous introduction to computer science based on App Inventor.”

“The addition of this course is our first step in an expanded computer science curriculum initiative,” said Mr. Penikas. Other efforts, including AP Computer Science A (Java Programming) and the after school STEAM Club (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), will supplement Molloy’s mission to provide top tier computer science instruction, as well as opportunities for real world applications. “We will always continue to look for ways to enhance the program. A 3D printer has been ordered and full courses in web and app design are also planned,” said Mr. Penikas. Molloy will answer questions about its present and future endeavors in technology at their upcoming Open House on Sunday, Oct. 16.