Adrienne E. Adams, Chairperson Community Board 12

Dennis Walcott is a breath of fresh air in leadership to the Queens Public Library. As president and CEO since March 2016, Mr. Walcott has initiated a transformation of the largest library system in the world. His wealth of experience and knowledge in education and management is now shared with an institution of learning, beneficial to millions of people throughout Queens and the entire City of New York.

From day one of becoming president and CEO, Mr. Walcott hit the ground running, making necessary changes to ensure the success of the Queens Public Library. With him comes a new energy and excitement around the progress of the library that has been lacking. His goal to equip the Library with 21st century technology to better service the community is well underway with initiatives such as Google coding for youth.

As a Son of Queens, Mr. Walcott is invested in the future of the community at large and maintains a dedication to the well-being of Jamaica, home of the Central Branch. The Queens Public Library system is in good hands for years to come with Dennis Walcott at the helm. Congratulations and kudos to him for this recognition by the Queens Tribune.