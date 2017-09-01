Additional Sanitation Coming To Kew Gardens Hills

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Expanded sanitation services are coming to Kew Gardens Hills, Briarwood and Jamaica Hills, Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) announced on Thursday.

The expanded services include an additional day of trash pick-up in three areas: on Main Street from Melbourne Avenue to 76th Road in Kew Gardens Hills, Queens Boulevard from Main Street to 87th Avenue in Briarwood and Hillside Avenue from Parsons Boulevard to 172nd Street in Jamaica Hills.

At four other locations, there will also be an additional day of services provided by Wildcat Service Corp., a company that aims to employ New Yorkers with clean-up and sanitation jobs around the city. The extra services will cover Main Street from Melbourne to 78th Avenue in Kew Gardens Hills, Hillside Avenue from Sutphin Boulevard to 173rd Street in Jamaica Hills, Queens Boulevard from Main Street to 87th Avenue in Briarwood and Union Turnpike from Utopia Parkway to 188th Street in Fresh Meadows.

Lancman allocated $200,000 in Fiscal Year 2018 to the expanded services as part of the City Council’s Cleanup NYC Initiative, which invests money into cleaning up local neighborhoods.

“When I ran for office, this community and some others said that they weren’t satisfied with how well their streets were being cleaned,” Lancman said during a Thursday press conference in Kew Gardens Hills. “It wasn’t a reflection on the hard work of the men and women of the Sanitation Department. The city had just over time not allocated enough resources in our streets.”

Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia pointed out that the specified areas covered by the expansion are busy commercial corridors.

“There’s a high volume of pedestrian traffic in those areas,” Garcia said in a statement following the event. “Sanitation can do its part with increased collections but it takes the help of residents and pedestrians to use the litter baskets properly to dispose of light trash only. Efforts among elected officials, the department and citizens demonstrate how close partnerships can make a difference to our neighborhoods.”

The expansion in Wildcat’s services will yield a five-day per week, four-person crew along the specified corridors. Sergey Shafir, a senior supervisor at Wildcat, explained that the service links men and women to employment opportunities, helping unemployed people, the homeless, ex-offenders and others find work cleaning up graffiti and busy streets.

He told the Queens Tribune that the expansion means “more opportunities for men and women in our organization to be employed.”

