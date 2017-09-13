Adams Wins Bid For Ruben Wills’ Seat

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Adrienne Adams is one step closer to earning herself a seat on the City Council.

The former educator and Community Board 12 chairwoman, who was endorsed by the Queens County Democratic Party, bested community activist Richard David and attorney Hettie Powell in the primary election on Tuesday. Overall, Adams won 39 percent of the vote, while David and Powell picked up 32 and 29 percent, respectively.

At her celebration party at the Hilton Hotel near John F. Kennedy International Airport, Adams accepted calls, hugs and photos from supporters and community leaders throughout the borough.

“Did you know you’ll be sitting right next to me?” Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) said to Adams, referring to his spot in the City Council chambers. “Can you believe it?”

Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) snuck into the event, surprising and embracing the City Council hopeful with open arms.

“I am so proud,” Richards told Adams before embracing her again.

Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) and CB 12 District Manager Yvonne Reddick danced with the primary winner as others clapped around her.

Later on in the night, she received a congratulatory call from her pastor and former U.S. Congressman, Rev. Floyd Flake of the Greater Allen AME Cathedral.

In an interview with the PRESS of Southeast Queens, Adams seemed at peace with her victory and was already thinking about which items she’d focus on in the district.

“I’m going to have to assess,” Adams said. “District 28 has so many priorities that have to be addressed, a laundry list of things we need to attack. We will have to prioritize accordingly.”

When asked how she would reach out to the Indo-Caribbean communities in Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park, Adams said that she had already thought about ways to address that issue.

“I do plan to have an office in Richmond Hill as well as Jamaica, so that all of us can have our issues heard and addressed,” Adams said.

As reported in last week’s issue of the PRESS, Adams had already been in talks with neighborhood council members Richards and Councilman I. Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) as to how they can address the woes of Southeast Queens as a unit. Adams said that the three had specifically discussed bringing District 28 constituents into the decision-making process in the same way that districts 28 and 31 have done.

“We are looking forward to getting equity,” Adams said. “Through discretionary funding and participatory budgeting for the very first time.”