Adams Joins Race for Council District 28

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Adrienne Adams, the current chairwoman of Community Board 12, announced Thursday evening that she would throw her hat into the race for City Council District 28. She has the backing of several Queens elected officials.

“Community and service are not empty words, but are the principles that have guided my life,” Adams said in a statement. “As I campaign to represent the people of the 28th Council District, I am proud to have the support of Congress Members Crowley and Meeks, and look forward to partnering with them and my many friends in the City Council to improve the economic opportunity, transportation options, and overall quality of life in Rochdale, Jamaica, Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park.”

Adams has already received endorsements from U.S. Reps. Joe Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) and Southeast Queens’ Gregory Meeks (D-Jamaica).

“The people of Queens deserve honest representation and a City Councilmember who will fight tirelessly for the best interests of the community,” Crowley said. “Adrienne Adams has proven time and again that she knows what this community needs and how to build the coalitions necessary to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods. I’m proud to support her campaign for City Council.”

Meeks mentioned that in the face of national political turmoil, having experienced candidates at a local level is more important than ever.

“As we work to stem the extremism of Donald Trump’s presidency, having City Council members who are committed to working together to deliver for our communities is critical,” Meeks said. “Adrienne Adams has a record of delivering for the people of Queens as Chairwoman of Community Board 12 and I know she’ll continue to do so as our new city councilwoman.”

The seat for Council District 28 was recently vacated following the guilty verdict in the trial of Councilman Ruben Wills, who was charged with five counts of corruption and still awaits trial on a separate legal troubles for his failure to disclose financial earnings to the campaign finance board in 2015.

Adams joins an already crowded race. She will face off against Community Board 9 member Richard David and attorney Hettie Powell in the Democratic primary on Sept. 12.